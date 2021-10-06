ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells $412,440.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,727. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 31.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

