Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $537,861.70 and approximately $29,634.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00226338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

