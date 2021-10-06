Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.96.

NGT opened at C$67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.01. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.85 and a 52 week high of C$90.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

