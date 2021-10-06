Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

