Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $187.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

