Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AI, AUMN, AZZ, BIGG, FT, GBAR, HLT, HP, KSU, NSC)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 6th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research to C$14.38. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research to C$1.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research to C$1.11. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research to C$0.54. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research to C$1.44. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $26.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research to $0.48. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research to C$10.51. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$22.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research to C$2.50. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$8.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

