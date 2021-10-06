Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AI, AUMN, AZZ, BIGG, FT, GBAR, HLT, HP, KSU, NSC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 6th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research to C$14.38. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment Co alerts:

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research to C$1.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ)

had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research to C$1.11. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research to C$0.54. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research to C$1.44. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $300.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $26.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research to $0.48. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research to C$10.51. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$22.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research to C$2.50. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$8.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.