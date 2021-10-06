Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

