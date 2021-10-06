Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Eramet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 6,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Eramet has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.96.
Eramet Company Profile
