Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Eramet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 6,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Eramet has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Eramet Company Profile

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

