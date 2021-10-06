Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ESGC opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Eros STX Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.