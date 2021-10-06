ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 64.8% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $92,751.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,636,720 coins and its circulating supply is 30,357,386 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

