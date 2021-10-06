Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 2.02% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,347. The firm has a market cap of $287.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

