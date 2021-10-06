Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351,150 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 13.32% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $79,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,162. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

