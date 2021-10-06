Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
GMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.