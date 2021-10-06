Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.