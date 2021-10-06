ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

