Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up 1.8% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Essent Group worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 390,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

