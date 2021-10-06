Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

