EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLOY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. 89,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.