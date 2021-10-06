Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $236,905.58 and approximately $18,760.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.49 or 0.06552832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 225.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

