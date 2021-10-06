Ethereum Push Notification Service Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00131451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.61 or 1.00031396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.82 or 0.06268340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

