EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,200.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $8,200.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.68 or 0.00575268 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,334,378,802 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

