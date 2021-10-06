Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Everest has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $44.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

