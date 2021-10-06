Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €27.50 ($32.35). 678,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.00. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

