Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 533,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

