Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €41.14 ($48.40) and last traded at €40.78 ($47.98). 177,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.18 ($47.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVT. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.97.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

