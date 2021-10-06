ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $896,818.85

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $896,818.85 and $2,863.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00016015 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005786 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

