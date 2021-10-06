Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,898 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $46,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 198,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.