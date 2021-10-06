Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. 112,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 300,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

