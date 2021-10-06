Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,380,000 after buying an additional 206,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,158,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

