Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,416. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

