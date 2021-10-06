Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $73.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 25,223,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384,000. The firm has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.