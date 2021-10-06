EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EZGO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 786,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,897. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

