Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $121,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. 1,293,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,697,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock valued at $903,908,471. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

