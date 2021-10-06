Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. 26,320,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market capitalization of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average is $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

