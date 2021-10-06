Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,585. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.