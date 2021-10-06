Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 44,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,568,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

