Fear (FEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.57 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Fear has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

