Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Down 1.2%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Approximately 1,825,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,095,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

