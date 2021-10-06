Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.69 million and approximately $98.01 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

