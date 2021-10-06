Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $2,486,000.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.