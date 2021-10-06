Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Up 1.3%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 19,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.