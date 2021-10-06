Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FOA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 155,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Libman acquired 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

