Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 41,651 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 2,241,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

