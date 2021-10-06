Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,312,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 741,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 512,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,353 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

