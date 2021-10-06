Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acas LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 96,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,415. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.49 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.