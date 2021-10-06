FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,088,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $$19.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

