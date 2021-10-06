FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,088,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $$19.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.