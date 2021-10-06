Finepoint Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,091,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III makes up 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 3.80% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVT. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FVT remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,017. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

