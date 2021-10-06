Finepoint Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,085,270 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000. Skydeck Acquisition accounts for about 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,817. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

