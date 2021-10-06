Finepoint Capital LP Invests $8.09 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $87,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $4,040,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of DNAD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 5,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,301. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.