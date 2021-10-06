Finepoint Capital LP Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 1.33% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

