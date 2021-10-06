Finepoint Capital LP Makes New $8.66 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 3.04% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $87,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Shares of DNAC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 3,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

